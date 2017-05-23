Home
Philips BrightView XCT is a SPECT/CT system designed entirely for nuclear medicine. We took a deeper understanding of what works for you and your patients and combined it with advanced intelligence in technology services.

The heart of BrightView XCT is CoPlanar FP (flat panel), the unique integration of BrightView SPECT in a co-planar design with advanced flat panel X-ray CT technology. Confidence in SPECT/CT registration is improved over conventional systems because, in many cases, the table does not move between SPECT and CT studies.
Concurrent imaging is Philips exclusive feature that allows a single data acquisition to produce as many as fifteen different image sets configured around various agent and imaging parameters. The result is superb image quality and comprehensive data obtained in decreased time. Concurrent imaging functionality facilitates easy optimization of new molecular imaging protocols.
The BrightView XCT system puts patients at the center of care. The patient zone is designed to enhance the patient experience. Flexible breathing protocols offer increased patient comfort. An ultra-large gantry aperture provides an open patient experience.
Now you can add CT without adding real estate. Surprisingly compact and easy to install, BrightView XCT fits into a room as small as 15’ 6” x 11’ 7” (4.72 x 3.53 M) with minimal shielding and no need to specially reinforce flooring in most cases.
A unique combination of design and technology enables high resolution CT images with slices as thin as 0.33 mm. Acquisition of data in volume through true isotropic voxels provides high-quality images even when viewed at oblique angles. BrightView XCT enables low patient dose levels, high-resolution anatomical localization, and high-quality attenuation correction with the potential for reduced artifacts and reduced exam times.
BrightView XCT can acquire the entire heart volume in just one rotation and permits patients to breathe normally during SPECT and CT acquisitions.
BrightView XCT is designed specifically for nuclear medicine and does not require CT retraining for nuclear medicine technologists.
BrightView XCT offers premium CT resolution at low dose levels. The typical attenuation correction dose is 1 mGy CTDIVOL. Our high resolution approach supports low dose localization protocols as a result of the small detector element size used in the flat panel X-ray detector.*
BodyGuard automatic contouring elegantly moves detectors closer to patients, even when imaging infants or small regions of the body. This results in superb quality images.

