Our outcome based solutions programme uses technology as an enabler for healthcare transformation. Working in partnership with our customers as an extension of their team and going beyond traditional Managed Equipment Services (MES) and Managed Technology Services (MTS), our flexible agreements are grounded in actionable data insight, to support customers in making confident investment decisions.

With rising demand for clinical services, increasing pressures from regulators to improve quality and patient outcomes combined with ageing equipment and limited capital investment challenges, Philips partner with healthcare organisations to provide comprehensive Managed Service solutions.

We take responsibility for planning, procurement, implementation, maintenance and performance services of your integrated medical technologies and AI, whilst helping to improve operational performance and optimising total cost of ownership.



Sharing risk and reward, we partner to drive operational, clinical and financial transformation, empowering customers to drive change and ensure patient and staff satisfaction.