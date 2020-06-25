Home
    What is Managed Services?

     

    Our outcome based solutions programme uses technology as an enabler for healthcare transformation. Working in partnership with our customers as an extension of their team and going beyond traditional Managed Equipment Services (MES) and Managed Technology Services (MTS), our flexible agreements are grounded in actionable data insight, to support customers in making confident investment decisions.

     

    With rising demand for clinical services, increasing pressures from regulators to improve quality and patient outcomes combined with ageing equipment and limited capital investment challenges, Philips partner with healthcare organisations to provide comprehensive Managed Service solutions.

     

    We take responsibility for planning, procurement, implementation, maintenance and performance services of your integrated medical technologies and AI, whilst helping to improve operational performance and optimising total cost of ownership.
     

    Sharing risk and reward, we partner to drive operational, clinical and financial transformation, empowering customers to drive change and ensure patient and staff satisfaction.

    On-site operational management and dedicated customer helpdesk by assessment and planning, selection and procurement, delivery and implementation, managed maintenance and performance services
    A structured finance solution with predictable cash flows to match you budgets
    Supported by dedicated Program management to provide the technology available according to the plan and with minimal disruption
    Supported by an asset mangement platform that provides insight into the status of the technology and expenses

    Key benefits

    Flexible, integrated, future-proof technology


    Working in partnership to deliver flexible, right fit, artificial intelligence (AI) enabled technology and service management plans. Agreements are grounded in actionable data insights, supporting customers to make confident investment decisions.
    Driving positive change


    Leveraging our transformation expertise to drive positive change, deliver cutting-edge facilities through assessment of equipment and service needs, clinical service modelling, infrastructure planning, strategic design and change management programmes.
    Patient and staff experience


    Improving patient and staff journeys through workflow optimisation, enabling access to immersive experiential and ergonomic technology, research and training programmes.
    Service improvement


    Providing access to real-time metrics through integrated information management systems and comprehensive LEAN training programmes, enabling continuous service improvement.
    Optimised technology maintenance


    Managing essential upgrades, streamlining and optimising maintenance and maximising asset utilisation and system availability.
    Defined total cost of ownership


    Designed to optimise the total cost of ownership (TCO) by rationalising investments and streamlining over time, providing risk transfer and access to gainshare mechanisms.
    Financial Engineering


    Our Managed Services are supported through a range of flexible, cost-effective, financing and financial planning models, tailored to meet specific budgetary requirements.
    Working in true partnership


    Providing customers with a single point of contact to engage stakeholders, align around shared goals and deliver on agreed KPIs. Our Managed Services go beyond equipment, partnering to solve clinical, patient and staff experiential, operational and financial challenges.

    One team approach

    Operating as an extension of your team, we work transparently, flexibly  and collaboratively to assess and identify your challenges, priorities and define  a realistic action plan.

    You will gain meaningful, actionable  insights drawn from our proven and extensive  experience  both regionally and globally in Managed Services, partnering to help enable  technical operational  efficiencies  and more confident  investment.


    Naturally, all equipment  recommendations are vendor neutral and you retain complete  control over all key decisions.

    Our Managed Services address your quadruple aim goals

    Improved patient experience

    • Improve turnaround time, average procedure time and wait time
    • Training to support clinical excellence, including detection of potential clinical deteriorations

    Better health outcomes​

    • Reduce patient prep time, procedure time and post procedure lab time
    • Increase volume within resource allocations

    Improved staff experience​

    • Minimise variation with a consistent staff experience using streamlined technological tools and clinical processes
    • Improve operational efficiency

    Lower ​cost of care​

    • Reduce variation and remove barriers to clinical upgrades for improved throughput. Optimise total cost of ownership.
    • Simplified data collection and analysis for better asset utilisation and fleet management. Maximise system availability and utilisation.

    Healthcare partnership highlights

    Equipment availability1 over 99%

    Over 
    £1.7M
    of reinvestment1

    Increased ultrasound capacity2 25%

    Partnering with health organisations to deliver better outcomes.

      Royal Victoria Hospital

      A flexible partnership for sustained delivery of services


      Royal Victoria Hospital, the largest hospital complex in Northern Ireland and Philips, signed a 15 year Managed Technology Services healthcare partnership in 2006, focused on creating a centre of excellence for the provision of Imaging, Cardiology, Intensive Care and Theatre Services.
      The partnership continues to deliver high levels of customer satisfaction, as well as measurable operational and clinical benefits. In 2018 the trust recorded over 99.9% system availability, across the healthcare equipment managed under the Philips contract. 

      Download the overview or contact us to understand how this partnership developed.

      Partnering to improve imaging diagnostic capacity

      Partnering with Ashford and St Peter’s Trust to improve imaging diagnostic capacity

       
      • Increased equipment availability to over 99% 
      • Reduced patient waiting times for scan from 25 days to 11 
      • Improved working life of staff with enhanced environment and development opportunities
      Read more

      1. RVH – Results for a 12 year Partnership from 2006 to 2018.

      2. Ashford -Results based on a study conducted at Ashford and St Peters NHS Trust September 2015

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

