Philips Healthcare Education can help unlock the full potential of your staff, technology, and organization through innovative, meaningful, and evidence-based healthcare education. Our comprehensive, clinically-relevant courses, programs, and learning paths are designed to help enhance operational efficiency and provide high-quality patient care.

 

Through an engaging and comprehensive offering of advanced learning opportunities, we can teach staff how to best use products, help educate them in clinical specialties, and provide non-clinical professional development. All of our courses are designed to help enhance operational efficiency and quality of care.

Our education courses, programs, and solutions

Sleep and Respiratory Care Education

Webinars focused for home care providers and healthcare professionals.

 

Ultrasound Critical Care Education

View our extensive selection of free materials concerning critical care education.

 

Ultrasound Emergency Medicine Education

View our extensive selection of free materials concerning emergency medicine education.

 

Ultrasound-Guided RA and PM Education

View our extensive selection of free materials concerning ultrasound-guided RA and PM.

 

Learning Connection  

Our online education experience including our comprehensive global catalog, learning paths, and more.

 

 

Custom Learning Solutions

Competency-based blended learning programs delivered through an innovative learning platform.

US Clinical Education Symposiums

Make the most of your investment with clinical education symposiums to help enhance capabilities and deliver quality patient care.

 

Education by clinical focus

Enable clinical staff to gain in-depth knowledge of clinical procedures, best practices and the latest research.

 

Education by product

Help clinicians and technologists master the use of medical equipment and software applications.

 

Education by profession

Product education, clinical education, and learning pathways tailored to professional needs.

 

Learning pathways

Course offerings organized as learning paths to help guide your education journey.

 

Technical service training

Enable biomedical engineering and other in-house teams to effectively repair and support medical systems.

 

Education newsletter

News on quality healthcare education relevant to your clinical needs and professional growth.

 

