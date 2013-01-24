Home
General care
medicare proposes physician payment mastehead

Philips general care solutions

Comprehensive solutions to address patient deterioration

    Smart patient care and clinical intelligence where and when you need it

    The general care ward encompasses a wide range of patients with varying conditions and needs. Sicker patients, unexpected clinical deterioration and lower nurse-to-patient ratios means your staff's job is increasingly more difficult.

    We work with you to identify solutions to help in identifying potential patient deteriorations and tailor them to your Organisation’s needs and goals. Our portfolio of products, solutions and services ranges from advanced technology, devices and clinical algorithms, to clinical services, training and education that can be deployed as a comprehensive solution to solve your specific challenge in lower acuity care settings.

    Helping you manage care challenges such as:
     

    • Unrecognised patient deterioration
    • Missed acute events
    • Cardiac arrest, sepsis and respiratory distress
    • Late or ineffective response and interventions
    Keep up to date

    The need for change is real in general care

    Mortality icon

    35%

    Of at-risk patients discharged from the ICU die on the general ward. 1
    ICU icon

    8% to 12%

    of hospitalisations experience medical errors and health-care related adverse events.2
    Monitor icon

    3x increase

    in 30-day mortality for patients in the general ward who develop abnormal vital signs.3
    General ward icon

    85%

    of all deaths occur outside of the ICU on the general ward.4
    Infection icon

    70% fewer

    targeted HAIs can occur when care teams are aware of infection problems and take steps to prevent them.7
    Heart rate icon

    66%

    of cardiac arrest patients show abnormal signs up to 6 hours prior but physicians are only notified 25% of the time.6

    Our comprehensive patient deterioration solution


    A customisable portfolio of products, software, technologies and people to help you build, manage and optimise an effective solution to detect and respond to patient deterioration outside the ICU.

    Learn how we can help you deploy an optimised patient monitoring and decision support program.

    Patient deterioration solution infographic

    Assess

    360 degree needs assessment of clinical, workflow and technical aspects

    Acquire

    Vital signs data automatically captured from bed and mobile patients with EMR integration

    Analyze

    Decision-support tools and automated EWS calculations designed for actionable clinical insights

    Act

    Customized alerts for acute event response and change management tools to take action

    Solutions to support your journey to better care

    Patient monitoring
    Patient monitors that combine reliability with functionality, to equip clinicians with the comprehensive information they need, at the touch of a screen
    Wearable surveillance
    Wearable devices with wireless technology that transmit data where needed, while giving patients more mobility and freedom
    Event notification management
    Event notification management software provides a unified view of each patient’s medical condition from virtually anywhere, on almost any device
    Early warning signs (EWS)
    Automated early warning scoring systems to help care providers identify signs of a potential patient deterioration and intervene early
    EMR/ADT connectivity
    Integrated EMR/ADT connectivity solutions custom-designed for enterprise deployment and engineered to support comprehensive medical records
    Clinical services and support
    Clinical services and support tailored to your Organisation’s goals, along with change management to help improve both clinical care and operational effectiveness

    Explore more in general care

    Philips early warning scoring technology led to a reduction in patient codes at Saratoga Hostpial in New York

    Why consider implementing automated EWS? Motivating factors your Organisation’s might share. 
    Rapid response to clinical deterioration with automated early warning scoring


    Every respiratory measure matters        

     

    Read how respiratory rate can be an early indicator of patient deterioration

    Mandy Jones, Assistant director of Nursing Betsi Cadwaladr University health board

    General Hospital in Bangor, UK, reports a reduction in serious events by 35%8 by incorporating Philips IntelliVue Guardian.
    General Hospital in Bangor, UK, reports a reduction in serious events by 35%8 by incorporating Philips IntelliVue Guardian.


    References


    1 Rowan KM, et al. Intensive Care Society’s APACHE II study in Britain and Ireland – I. Variations in case mix of adult admissions to general intensive care units and impact on outcome. British Medical Journal 1993; 307: 972–7.

    2 Word Health Organization Europe

    3 Fuhrmann L, Lippert A, Perner A, Østergaard D. Resuscitation. 2008 Jun;77(3):325-30. Epub 2008 Mar 14. PMID: 18342422 [PubMed - indexed for MEDLINE]

    4 Lippincott, Williams and Wilkins, 2012

    5 Mok, W et al. Attitudes towards vital signs monitoring in the detection of clinical deterioration: scale development and survey of ward nurses. Int J Qual Health Care (2015) 27 (3): 207-213.

    6 Franklin C, Mathew J. Developing strategies to prevent in hospital cardiac arrest: analyzing responses of physicians and nurses in the hours before the event. Crit Care Med. 1994;22(2):244-247

    7 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR): Vital Signs: Central Line--Associated Blood Stream Infections --- United States, 2001, 2008, and 2009. March 4, 2011 / 60(08);243-248. http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm6008a4.htm

    8 Subbe, C.P., Duller, B. & Bellomo, R. Crit Care (2017) 21: 52. doi:10.1186/s13054-017-1635-z

    I understand

    I understand