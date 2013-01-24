Elevating cancer care.

Cancer care is moving towards optimal, personalized treatment choices that are tailored to individual patients. All of the information from disciplines in cancer diagnostics and genomics come together to inform the decisions made by cancer specialists during the diagnostic phase. Digitization of healthcare enables all diagnostic data (from radiology, pathology and in-vitro diagnostic tests) becoming available in a digital form.



At Philips, we enable characterization and staging a patient’s disease confidently by reducing under- and over-staging.