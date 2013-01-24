Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Prostate Solutions

Advanced Prostate imaging and biopsy


Enhancing collaboration throughout the clinical pathway

Contact us

Comprehensive solutions for outcome-driven pathways


Advances in multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging of the prostate now enhance the ability to visualize and evaluate clinically significant prostate lesions. Philips extends the power of MRI beyond Radiology, with a comprehensive prostate care solution to help add clinical efficiency and enhanced collaboration across the care pathway. DynaCAD Prostate provides the critical diagnostics information for a targeted biopsy with UroNav. DynaLync Prostate serves as a central communication hub for patient and data management.  
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Prostate cancer - by the numbers

Prostate cancer
Prostate cancer accounts for 7.5% of cancer cases worldwide with nearly 1.3 million cases1
Doctor radiation oncology
Prostate cancer is the 2nd most commonly diagnosed cancer in men, accounting for 14.5% of cases in men2
Hearth oncology
With 359,000 deaths a year1, prostate cancer accounts for 13.5% of cancer deaths in men3
Radiation oncology video

Helping to build integrated prostate oncology programs

Quick, easy setup

 

With UroNav, there is no need for complex mechanical devices or complicated, time-consuming setup routines. UroNav keeps the targeted MR/ultrasound biopsy procedure in your hands with a simple workflow and unique features designed around you and your clinical needs.

UroNav features
    1. International Agency for Research on Cancer and World Health Organization World Prostate Cancer Factsheet, 2018
    2. World Cancer Research Fund: Worldwide cancer data, 2018
    3. International Agency for Research on Cancer and World Health Organization – Press Release: Latest global cancer data: Cancer burden rises to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million cancer deaths in 2018

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand