In the UK, 3 million people suffer from COPD and only 1.2 million are diagnosed.
BLF UK research
In the UK, 3 million people suffer from COPD and only 1.2 million are diagnosed.
BLF UK research
The increasing prevalence of chronic disease is prompting many health professionals and medical centers to look for new ways to better manage patients in order to improve outcomes, including reduced hospitalisations and better quality of life. We are working alongside our customers to develop solutions to improve care, reduce costs and improve the patient experience.
Learn more about our solutions for home respiratory care.