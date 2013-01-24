Please note respiratory solutions including ventilators and oxygen therapy devices require a prescription and must be setup by a trained professional. These products are not available for private purchase. If you have a respiratory condition and require a spacer or nebulizer please visit our consumer pages:
Lightweight, versatile, and easy to use, our ventilators are designed for use in the home, hospital and alternative care sites and provide invasive and noninvasive ventilator support for a wide range of adult and pediatric patients.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.