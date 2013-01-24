Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

learn more epiq large

Enterprise patient monitoring and care

Stay connected to what's vital

    Patient monitoring that enables quick, confident and consistent care

    PM portfolio graphic

    In today’s complex healthcare environment, the demands on clinicians have never been greater. To care for an expanding population of older, sicker patients with fewer resources. To make better clinical decisions on the spot and document changes in a patient’s condition at every stage. To enhance outcomes and improve clinical performance while protecting the security of your system and your patients.

     

    At Philips, we help you seamlessly connect data, technology and, most importantly, people – through a wide range of products, software and services. We do this with solutions designed to break boundaries and empower you to address alarm fatigue, clinical variation and to manage patients as they transition in care. The entire Philips family of bedside and transport monitors, central station, and mobile applications share the same look and feel to provide consistency and accelerate care. And we provide the ongoing consulting, training, service, and support essential to driving clinical performance – for life.

    View this brief video to learn more about our patient monitoring solutions.

    Philips Patient Monitoring video thumbnail
    Talk to an Account Manager
    Keep up to date with Philips

    Improve patient care with Philips patient monitoring

     

    Philips patient monitoring is designed to help you to improve patient care, drive clinical performance, and lower costs

    Everywhere it matters

    Everywhere it matters

    It gives on-the-move caregivers visibility to a patient's changing status.
    Supports virtually gap-free patient records

    Supports virtually gap-free patient records

    Integrated system captures a steady stream of patient data, then feeds it to the EPR via the existing network.
    Clinical decision support

    Clinical decision support

    The advanced clinical decision tools allow clinicians to have the relevant information they need to make informed care decisions with confidence.

    • Addressing your cybersecurity challenges with IntelliVue MX750

      MX750 patient monitor, front, angled right
      The Philips IntelliVue MX750 bedside patient monitor directly addresses the evolving security needs of the healthcare IT landscape, with a range of capabilities that support your cybersecurity strategies. In addition, this outstanding monitor offers advanced functionality and an extensive range of measurements.
      Learn more

    • Early detection, intelligent intervention with EarlyVue VS30

      Earlyvue VS30 vital signs monitor
      Philips EarlyVue VS30 vital signs monitor unleashes the power of automated Early Warning Scoring (EWS) to help you quickly pinpoint subtle signs of patient deterioration, and confidently deliver proactive care. Early detection, intelligent intervention.
      Learn more

    • Monitoring on the move with Philips IntelliVue X3

      X3 sizzle reel video

      Designed for portable, uninterrupted monitoring during in-hospital transport and at the bedside, IntelliVue X3 provides an intuitive smart-phone-style operation that quickly and easily enables continuous monitoring during transport for the most critical patients.

       

      IntelliVue X3 integrates seamlessly into the existing IntelliVue Patient Monitoring system, including bedside and transport monitors, the clinical network and Philips family of central stations.

      Learn more

      Discover our full portfolio of patient monitoring products

      Patient monitoring systems thumbnail

      Patient monitoring systems

      Continuous monitoring
      Feotal and maternal monitors
      MR compatible monitors
      Patient-worn monitors
      Vital signs monitors
      Central monitoring and workflow solutions thumbnail

      Central monitoring and workflow solutions

      Central patient monitoring systems
      Mobility
      IT infrastructure thumbnail

      IT infrastructure

      Data integration
      Networking infrastructure
      Healthcare IT Systems and solutions

      In the moment: clinical decision support

      Clinical decision support systems
      From algorithms designed to support category-leading precision, to configurable screens and multi-parameter alarming, the Philips patient monitoring portfolio equips physicians, nurses, clinicians and care teams with trustworthy, near real-time data.
      Learn more

      Request more information about Philips patient monitoring systems.

      *

      Contact information

      * This field is mandatory
      *
      *
      *
      *
      *
      *
      *
      *
      *
      By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
      We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
      *
      *

      What does this mean?
      Final CEE consent
      *

      Contact information

      * This field is mandatory
      *
      *
      *
      *
      *
      *
      *
      *
      *
      By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
      We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
      *
      *

      What does this mean?
      Final CEE consent

      Proactive IT. Protecting system health.

      Proactive IT thumbnail

      All Software Evolution Services agreements include: Remote Enablement powered by Philips PerformanceBridge Focal Point, an on-premise management system for Philips medical equipment, applications and network designed to create a outstanding user experience and to help support increased uptime. Focal Point aggregates, processes, stores, and presents inventory, statistical, and alert information for patient monitoring devices, applications, and network equipment, including:

       

      • IntelliVue patient monitors
      • PIC iX servers and surveillance systems
      • Smart-hopping wireless infrastructure
      • IntelliVue MX and MP series monitors (including telemetry)
      • Philips supplied routers, switches, and firewalls
      Learn more
      epiq7 cv 0137 large

      Robust, continuous patient data. All in one place.

      Now you can get even more visibility into your patient’s condition – across care settings. Philips monitors with Masimo rainbow SET™ technology provide continuous, noninvasive hemoglobin measurements. This gives you greater insight into patient conditions without adding additional equipment.
      Discover clinical and workflow benefits
      Read about this technology
      *Philips with Masimo rainbow SET measurement technology is not intended to replace traditional lab blood measurement.

      Clinical solutions

      Mounting options and supplies

      Mounting solutions thumbnail

      Mounting solutions

      Mounting options for any Philips patient monitor
      Supplies and consumables thumbnail

      Supplies and Consumables

      A portfolio of more than 1,000 high quality single- and multiple-use medical supplies and consumables, validated and tested for heightened performance

      Help when and where you need it

      Customer service icon

      Customer service

      Helping every customer find the right fit in proven service solutions.
      Customer service solutions
      Financial solutions icon

      Financial solutions

      Innovative financing solutions tailored for the healthcare community.
      Philips Medical Capital
      Education icon

      Education

      Stay current with the latest clinical procedures and technologies.
      Learning center

      Contact information

      * This field is mandatory
      *

      Contact details

      *
      *
      *

      Company details

      *
      *
      *

      What does this mean?

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand