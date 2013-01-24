In today’s complex healthcare environment, the demands on clinicians have never been greater. To care for an expanding population of older, sicker patients with fewer resources. To make better clinical decisions on the spot and document changes in a patient’s condition at every stage. To enhance outcomes and improve clinical performance while protecting the security of your system and your patients.

At Philips, we help you seamlessly connect data, technology and, most importantly, people – through a wide range of products, software and services. We do this with solutions designed to break boundaries and empower you to address alarm fatigue, clinical variation and to manage patients as they transition in care. The entire Philips family of bedside and transport monitors, central station, and mobile applications share the same look and feel to provide consistency and accelerate care. And we provide the ongoing consulting, training, service, and support essential to driving clinical performance – for life.