Manage sepsis, systematically
Onset of sepsis is subtle and unpredictable. This presents a challenge in detecting it in time to take the most effective action. ProtocolWatch continually checks patient vital signs and nursing observations against institution-defined sepsis detection criteria, alerting caregivers if the early criteria for sepsis are detected.
If early signs of sepsis are detected, the ProtocolWatch Sepsis application prompts clinicians for the appropriate tests, observations, or interventions, as defined by the institution. This configurable “Sepsis Resuscitation Bundle” includes a reminder list of treatments and goals, as well as a Horizon Trend display of key patient measurements. ProtocolWatch Sepsis application also logs protocol stages and caregiver actions; this information can be printed for documentation and quality improvement initiatives.