Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

newmasterhead background image

 

 

 

Clinical decision support tools

Informed decision-making

for early intervention

Philips clinical decision information systems: making data work smarter for you

Watch this overview video to learn how Philips’ graphical clinical decision support tools can help you notice trends in patient condition at a glance. Our clinical decision support tools use data from multiple clinical parameters to deliver clinically relevant, actionable information that supports early intervention.
Learn more about clinical decision applications.
Talk to an Account Manager
Keep up to date with Philips
cds video aplications

Learn more about Philips vital signs monitoring systems and clinical decision support tools.

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent
digital subtraction angiography masthead

CDS has a number of important quality improvement benefits, including:

 

• Increased health care quality and enhanced patient outcomes
• Avoidance of errors and adverse events

• Improved efficiency,· cost-benefit, and provider and patient satisfaction. ”

 

Health Information Technology1

Explore our clinical decision support tools

Download Whitepaper: Effectiveness of Clinical Decision Support tools in clinical practice

 

This paper offers an overview of the Clinical Decision Support (CDS) tools developed by Philips and exemplifies their potential for streamlining clinician workflow.

Read Now (PDF)
digital subtraction angiography masthead

What do you
want to achieve?


Our clinical services specialists focus on people, processes and technology to tailor clinical decision support to your needs and to increase the value of the healthcare you deliver.
achieve video
Watch this video to learn how we can work together to empower your people.

We’d love to hear from you!


Do you have a question about how clinical decision support can help enhance patient care?
Talk to an Account Manager
Keep up to date with Philips

Footnotes:


[1] https://www.healthit.gov/policy-researchers-implementers/clinical-decision-support-cds

Horizon Trends

Visual innovations support clinical decision performance

video thumbnail image

Built into every Philips IntelliVue patient monitor, Horizon Trends is an innovative screen-trend display option that provides graphical representations of changes in vital signs, making deviations instantly clear and enhancing response time.

 

With Horizon Trends enabled, clinicians gain near real-time visual information on how a patient’s measurements compare to baseline or target values, and in what direction overall measurements are trending. This reduces the need to compare current patient data with past data, allowing clinicians to make informed decisions—and act on them—as quickly as possible.

Learn more
st map video thumbnail

ST Map

A flexible view

The AHA and other professional organisations recommend continuous ST segment monitoring for all acute coronary syndrome (ACS) patients at risk of myocardial ischemia. In multiple contexts, ST segment monitoring is clearly indicated as the only practical approach to continuous, non-invasive monitoring of ischemic episodes.

 

ST Map uses ST values and trends from the vertical (limb leads) and horizontal (chest leads) planes and displays them in an integrated, multi-axis map of a patient’s ST segments. Consistent with American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology guidelines, the unique spatial orientation view of ST Map helps clinicians quickly and easily identify changes at the bedside.

 

ST Map is flexible and easy to use. It offers trend view intervals from 12 seconds to 30 minutes and can be used with 12-lead ECG (both conventional and derived using EASI™ or Hexad method) and standard 5- or 6-lead ECG placement.

Learn more

Event Surveillance

Programmable intelligence aids episode detection

With increased visibility comes enhanced capability. Event Surveillance brings valuable clarity to support clinical decision-making. With customisable multi-parameter event triggers that allow for advanced analysis and alerting on significant changes in patient condition, this tool delivers exceptional detection and documentation of patient events.

 

Event Review simplifies event surveillance by allowing caregivers to change event triggers, review stored events and create an event manually. An event summary view shows all stored events, and can be filtered for specific criteria. Events can be printed and added to the patient record as required. Neonatal Event Review features are tailored to NICU needs, providing specialised information for the diagnosis and management of NICU babies.

Learn more
event surveillance thumbnail

ProtocolWatch Sepsis

Manage sepsis, systematically

protocolwatch sepsis thumbnail

Onset of sepsis is subtle and unpredictable. This presents a challenge in detecting it in time to take the most effective action. ProtocolWatch continually checks patient vital signs and nursing observations against institution-defined sepsis detection criteria, alerting caregivers if the early criteria for sepsis are detected.

 

If early signs of sepsis are detected, the ProtocolWatch Sepsis application prompts clinicians for the appropriate tests, observations, or interventions, as defined by the institution. This configurable “Sepsis Resuscitation Bundle” includes a reminder list of treatments and goals, as well as a Horizon Trend display of key patient measurements. ProtocolWatch Sepsis application also logs protocol stages and caregiver actions; this information can be printed for documentation and quality improvement initiatives.

Learn more

Histogram Trends

Complete view of clinical measurements

Histograms are a graphical representation of a patient’s measurements over an extended time period. These quantitative reports allow clinicians to quickly assess and effectively evaluate changes in these measurements. Clinicians can see at a glance if there are changes within a set range of values, which provides a clear, specific overview of significant trends without overwhelming the clinician with data.

 

Histograms also support quantitative assessments of a patient’s response to clinical interventions, such as medication titration. Clinicians can also use histograms to monitor and evaluate respiratory rates of pre-term infants in acute care phases. They provide data that aids in optimizing oxygen and ventilator settings, assessing responses to medication and informing discharge planning.

cds histogram trends

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*

Contact details

*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*

What does this mean?

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand