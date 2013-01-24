Home
Healthcare IT systems and infrastructure solutions

Connectivity to the core

Healthcare IT Systems and solutions

Virtualised platforms and network-wide compatibility enable leveraging existing EHR/IT infrastructures and network strategies to support clinically relevant data exchange and facilitate collaboration from connected workstations and/or web-enabled mobile devices.

 

Because Philips knows the rigorous standards of healthcare and IT inside and out, Philips healthcare IT systems and solutions are custom-designed for enterprise deployment, engineered to support a comprehensive medical record, even through network outages, and feature advanced interoperability.

Learn more about our healthcare IT systems and infrastructure solutions.

IntelliVue Network

 

The clear signal path from patient to caregiver
Data integration

 

Intelligent connections across platforms
