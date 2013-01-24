Home
Continuous patient monitoring systems

Dependable information,
clearly delivered

Philips continuous monitoring portfolio, which includes IntelliVue, Efficia and EarlyVue patient monitors supports a broad patient population – from basic screening and triage to complex surveillance in critical care.  So you can choose the right level of continuous patient monitoring technology for each care setting, patient condition, the skills of your nursing staff, and your budget. Whether using portable, compact or specialised models, our family of monitors share a common look and feel so your clinicians can go from the highest to the lowest acuity level with a minimum of training. With our advanced physiologic monitoring and clinical informatics, we help you develop flexible enterprise capabilities for caregiver mobility, data sharing, clinical decision support and alarm management.

Learn more about our continuous patient monitoring systems.

