Reliable maternal and foetal monitoring for obstetrical care

By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
Foetal and Maternal Monitoring

 

A new addition to any family is always welcome – especially when it's the next generation of Philips Avalon foetal monitoring solutions. Avalon now includes a wealth of technical advances in monitoring, measurement, and transducer technology that allow mothers to move about during labor during routine and high-risk deliveries. Discover how this innovative wireless solution and our obstetrical information system can deliver and with Smart Pulse technology, you can differentiate between maternal pulse and foetal heart rate without the need of an additional sensor like SpO2 and ECG, even when monitoring multiples.

 

Discover how this innovative wireless solution and our obstetrical information system can deliver a rewarding experience for mum, baby, and caregivers.

Learn more about our foetal and maternal monitoring system

Compare Avalon foetal monitors
For half a century, Philips has been at the forefront of innovation in obstetrical care.

Throughout that time, we have never lost sight of our vision to deliver freedom and flexibility in pregnancy and labour – and to make life better for caregivers and patients. 

  

Mobility during early stages of Labour

fetal maternal

 

Women in Labour have many options beyond remaining immobile in a hospital bed. There are documented advantages of movement during Labour including a more satisfied birthing experience.

 

Learn more

Related Documents

Brochure: Avalon foetal monitoring family

Brochure: IntelliSpace Perinatal

Brochure: Avalon CL

Related Links

Compare foetal monitors

Education and training courses

Full monitoring portfolio

Customer Video

video thumbnail image

Gloucestershire Royal Hosiptal in UK and Heidelberg Women's Hosiptal in Germany

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

I understand