Avalon CL - A moving birth experience for mom, for baby, for you. View this video to see how Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and Heidelberg Hospital are allowing expectant moms to stand, sit, walk, and take a relaxing shower or bath during labor.
Search terms
Simple activities like finding a comfortable position or even just walking around can be quite challenging for a mother-to-be connected to a maternal and fetal monitor. As a caregiver, you want to make your patients comfortable, and offer flexibility, while you focus on the most important factor - their well being. Avalon CL provides all of this, and more.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Monitor twins, triplets and mom, too
No cables means moms have freedom to move
Part of a wireless OB department
Three types of transducers
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand