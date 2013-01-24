Skin Surface Temperature Probe Sensor

Home
Skin Surface Temperature Probe, Autoclavable, Reusable; stainless steel disc; epoxy backing; size = 3/8" (9.5mm); length = 10' (3.1m), 1/4" phone plug type. NOT ORDERABLE IN CANADA

Specifications

Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1029A, 862474, 862478, M3012A, M3535A/A06, M3536A/A06, M3536M, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3016A, M3015B, M3015A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Any Series 400 temperature monitor with 1/4-inch phone plug connection
Product Category
  • Temperature
Product Type
  • Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .120 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 per pouch
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Skin Surface
Sensor Size
  • 9.5 mm (0.37'') diameter
Cable Length
  • 3.1 m (10.2')
