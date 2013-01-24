5 lead Set, disposable, for single patient use, with protective shield, to measure ECG on IntelliVue Telemetry. AAMI color coded grabbers. Round peelable ribbon style wires. Wire length: 2,8 ft (85 cm). Connects directly to Patient Worn Device 862231 TRx4851A, 862439 TRx4841A , 862108 M2601B Transmitter. 1 Sales Unit = 20 single wrapped lead sets.