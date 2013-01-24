Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Lithium-ion 9 Cell Battery

Lithium-ion 9 Cell Rechargeable

Battery

989803194541

Find similar products

Lithium-ion 9 cell battery pack. 11.1 volt. 7.8 Ah. Sealed.

Contact us
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Packaging
  • 1 battery
Shelf Life
  • 6 months
Battery Type
  • Lithium-ion
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863067, 863068,
  • 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074,
  • 863077, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863283,
  • 863300, 863301, 863302, 863303, 863304, 863317, 860315
Package Weight
  • .645 kg
CE Certified
  • CE Marked

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand