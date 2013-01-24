Home
10 lead Patient cable M3702C (AHA) Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

10 lead Patient cable M3702C (AHA) Diagnostic ECG Cardiography combination trunk cable and lead set, 1/8"

Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

M3702C

Color coded, shielded combination trunk cable and lead set with 1/8" posts and 10 leads, color light gray. Use with M2662A cardiographs. Replaces part M2461A.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1770A, M1771A, M1772A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • No
Package Weight
  • 385 g
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb; Chest
Lead Set Length
  • ?
Shielded
  • Shielded
Number of Leads
  • 10
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Alligator Clip
Color Coding
  • AAMI

