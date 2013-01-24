Home
Reusable Oral Temperature Probe Predictive temp monitoring Sensor

Reusable Oral Temperature Probe Predictive temp monitoring

Sensor

M4821A

Reusable Oral Temperature Probe One probe per pack. Color coded blue cap denotes oral or axillary temperature probe. 9 ft (2.7m) cable. Wt = 2.6 oz. (73.3g).

Specifications

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3922A, M3924A, 863052, 863054, 863051, 863053
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Temperature
Product Type
  • Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .072 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 probe
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Temperature Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Oral
Sensor Size
  • N/A
Cable Length
  • ?

