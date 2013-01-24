Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

VitalHealth Software
large masthead veradius unity philips stille

COVID-19 screening & follow-up


Track and follow patients with
COVID-19 symptoms remotely  

Reducing the strain on your healthcare facilities to deliver the right care for your patients during the coronavirus pandemic is not an easy task. Our standardized COVID-19 survey supports you in screening COVID-19 cases in your catchment area remotely and tracking patients with mild symptoms remotely as well. By working with external call centers, you can help further reduce the number of unnecessary consultations while focusing on those patients for whom care is a necessity. Meanwhile, the dashboard gives you the means to gain an overview of the current situation in your area. 

 

The COVID-19 survey aims to give you more insight into the health status of your population and classifies patients based on survey results. COVID-19 insights can help you to allocate your care professionals and timely intervene in high-risk coronavirus patients. At the same time, you can have eligible patients monitor their health on a continuous basis from their home by sending them follow-up surveys automatically. The standardized COVID-19 survey is accessible through Philips QuestLink, which we strive to make available to you within 24 hours.  

Factsheet

Jonge vrouw die van haar ontbijt geniet in haar woonkamer, opgelucht dat zij op ieder moment haar medische gegevens in kan zien.
Want to know more about tracking and assessing patients COVID-19 cases remotely? Download the factsheet
Download (PDF)
Covid-19 dashboard
Covid-19 questmanager

 

  • Use standardized COVID-19 questionnaires to virtually engage and track patients from their home setting in order to help avoid unnecessary healthcare facility visits:

- Remote risk assessments with standardized COVID-19 questionnaires: age, gender, latest travels, temperature, symptoms of the coronavirus, possible contact with known cases and more

- Remote risk assessment before normal consultations: check every patient for symptoms and possibly reduce the number of unsafe visits 

- Track patients suffering from mild coronavirus symptoms by automatically gathering daily input, such as temperature and other relevant vital signs, through questionnaires

  • Deploy patient-specific communications based on survey results, such as advice to contact the healthcare facility or assign patient to automatic follow-up questionnaires to track health status remotely

- Patient starts survey using either a link on the healthcare facility website or by link sent via email by care professional

- Possibility to receive flags for patients who are at risk based on the answers given

  • Possibility to work with external call centers to manage the expected increase in patients and support them with the right care 
  • COVID-19 dashboard with anonymized and aggregated population health data and insights such as trends and variation
  • Possibility to reduce strain on your healthcare facilities and focus on patients who need care the most


Values measured should always be verified by a care professional The COVID-19 screening & follow-up does not substitute regular or emergency care.

uw platform voor digitale zorg en gezondheids programmas

Screen and follow-up patients with symptoms of the coronavirus    

 

Philips can help general practitioners and healthcare institutions manage the increased patient flows resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak through a dedicated and scalable telehealth solution that facilitates the use of online screening, follow-up questionnaires and monitoring, and external call center collaborations.

Want to learn more? 

Download the Q&A (PDF)

Contact form

Contact
AED

Together we can make the difference      


How Philips is globally addressing the Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Read more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand