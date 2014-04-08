Philips Healthcare Product Security Update – Heartbleed Vulnerability



Philips Healthcare is aware of the OpenSSL ‘heartbleed’ security vulnerability. The vulnerability (assigned CVE-2014-0160) impacts OpenSSL versions 1.0.1 – 1.0.1f. The effect of this vulnerability on Philips healthcare products and services is being investigated by the Philips engineering and product security teams. Customers will be notified once a solution is available for any affected product(s).

For our Remote Service solution (PRS) we have reviewed all of our customer facing interfaces and VPN connections to our customer facilities, and can confirm that these are not affected by the Heartbleed issue.

Philips Healthcare and Windows XP End of Support



As part of our continued attention to your security needs, Philips Healthcare wishes to bring to your attention that Microsoft has discontinued support for the Microsoft Windows XP Operating System, following

April 8, 2014.

Where feasible, Philips Healthcare has been developing solutions for products running Windows XP to address continuity of protection against known and emerging security threats and vulnerabilities.

To this end, Philips Healthcare will provide product-specific Statements to assist customers. Where applicable, these Product Statements may provide upgrade or field change order information.



Philips Xper-IM vulnerability information (21 Feb 2013)



Philips Healthcare is aware that researchers at a recent cyber-security conference in Florida presented on a security vulnerability in a system component of the Philips Xper Information Management System. This has been investigated by the responsible Philips engineering and product security experts and we expect to provide a software update within a short period of time once the software validation has been completed. Affected customers will be notified directly once this software update is available.



A related concern regarding the disclosure during the conference of service passwords used on Xper IM systems is already being addressed by a Philips Field Change Order (FCO 83000171) which is currently being distributed to all affected customers. The information provided by this FCO also contains instructions to mitigate the above network-based heap overflow vulnerability in the interim.