Philips at EHRA 2025

30 March – 1 April 2025
Messe Wien, Vienna, Austria

Join us at EHRA to learn about our innovative cardiac lead extraction solutions and the next step in Holter monitoring with pioneering Al-powered solutions for arrhythmia analysis and reporting.

Tutorial room

Learn from experts with interactive discussions

30 March – 1 April 2025

Philips tutorial room 8

Simulation village

Hands-on training for Transvenous Lead Extraction (TLE)

30 March – 1 April 2025

Simulation village, workshop 5

See what’s new and exciting at EHRA 2025


Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check availability in your country.

Philips ePatch

Philips Extended Holter – ePatch


The Philips ePatch paves the way for you to deliver better care for the heart, at home, with greater efficiency. As a result, you and your patients gain a strong foundation for the next steps in the cardiac care journey.

Cardiologs cardiac monitoring

Cardiologs


With Cardiologs, we are transforming cardiac diagnostics using artificial intelligence and cloud technology. Cardiologs is strengthening Philips’ cardiac monitoring and diagnostics offering with innovative software technology, electrocardiogram analysis and reporting services.

Lead management

IGT Devices Lead management


Philips is dedicated to helping you recognize and treat implanted cardiac device infections by providing expert tools, training and support that help you improve the quality of life of your patients and vastly improve the quality of life for your patients.

CIED patient resources

Learn more about the resources we have created for your patients


Your patients are important to us. Our webpage helps your patients find resources and to manage their cardiac device. Here, patients can discover what signs and symptoms to look out for to help them become an active part in the shared decision-making process with you.

