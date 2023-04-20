Search terms

Join Philips at HLTH Europe 2024

17 June - 20 June 2024
Amsterdam, Netherlands

This year at HLTH Europe, we’re excited to show you how Philips can be your productivity partner – empowering clinicians with contextualized insights and sustainably designed intelligent ecosystem to support patients in the moments that matter.

Philips provides predictive tools, workflow automation and advanced decision support to help accelerate speed to diagnosis and treatment while improving the experience for patients and providers across the care journey.

Talk to an expert

Maximize your HLTH Europe experience: Join our scheduled events and sessions

Yes it is: The Future of Health is Female? 

  • Moderator: Paula Bellostas Muguerza, Sr. Partner and EU head of HC and Life Sciences, Kearney
  • Annie Theriault, Managing Partner, Cross Border Impact Ventures
  • Dame Lesle Regan, Head of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Imperial College London
  • Astrid Meisner, Region Business Unit Leader MCC & WE PH Western Europe Region, Philips

Tuesday, 18 June

10:40 AM

HLTH Heart Stage

ChatGPT in the Hospital: Helping Hand or Unhelpful Hindrance?

  • Moderator: Sara Siegel, Global Head of Health, Deloitte
  • Felix Nensa, Founder & Professor, University Medicine Essen
  • Arnaud Wilmet, CMIO, Nuance, a Microsoft Company
  • Haris Shuaib, CEO, Newton's Tree
  • Shez Partovi, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer, Philips

Tuesday, 18 June

9:00 AM

Aroma Stage

Explore the Power of Health Information Technologies with the Digital Health Most Wired Report

Are you interested in learning valuable insights into how healthcare organizations  (HCOs) worldwide leverage health information technologies (HIT) and practices to support healthcare leaders’ decision making and accelerate data usage?

Dive into the out the Digital Health Most Wired Report: Analytics and Data Management to understand all the insights and trends!

Download now (11.51MB)

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.