Trade Fair Leipzig, Hall 2
Messe-Allee 1, 04356 Leipzig, Germany
Step into our immersive laser room and connect with expert physicians who will share insights about procedural tips for laser selection, best cases to start with, and tips and tricks to optimize treatment with laser atherectomy. You will also have the opportunity to engage in hands-on demonstrations that will showcase the capabilities and ease of use of laser atherectomy.
Register now
Join our hands-on demonstrations at the see clearly and treat optimally display area and discover how our interventional devices can optimise your patient outcomes in PAD, aortic and venous diseases. We also invite you to gain hands-on experience using our arterial and venous model. Join us at Philips booth 101.
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country. Always read the labels and follow the directions for use.
Visualize the best path forward with IVUS eyes. As an adjunct to conventional angiographic interventions, IVUS evaluates vascular morphology in blood vessels and provides cross-sectional imaging of these vessels helping with the diagnosis and guiding clinicians towards the correct therapy for the patient’s unique needs.
The Phoenix atherectomy system combines the benefits of existing atherectomy systems to deliver a unique atherectomy option to help physicians tailor the treatment approach for each patient.¹
Motorized and impressively fast, the Philips Image Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm System 9000 – Zenition 90 Motorized is an intuitive C-arm that efficiently delivers state-of-the art image quality for the most challenging procedures.
This ceiling-mounted system provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams.
VesselNavigator allows reuse of 3D vascular anatomical information from existing CTA and MRA datasets as a 3D roadmap overlay on a live X-ray image.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Always read the label and follow the directions for use. Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device. Products subject to country availability. Please contact your local sales representative. ©2024 Koniklijke Philips N.V. All rights reserved. Trademarks are the property of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or their respective owners. Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.