MEDICA 2018

No bounds.
Better healthcare.

MEDICA 2018

November 12-15 | Booth A22, Hall 10
Trade Fair Center, Düsseldorf, Germany
    Every day, healthcare moves forward. Yet even the most advanced healthcare networks can be more integrated. Systems need to talk to each other. Data needs to be available wherever it’s needed. At Philips, we help create seamless solutions that connect data, technology and people across the care continuum.
     
    There’s no limit to what we can do together. Because today health knows no bounds, and neither should healthcare.
     
    See how Philips is removing the bounds of care at MEDICA 2018, Booth A22, Hall 10.
     
    There’s always a way to make life better.

    Look back at some of last year’s booth highlights and be ready for a more exciting experience with Philips at this year’s MEDICA

      Highlights from MEDICA 2018

       

      Thank you for joining us at MEDICA 2018! We were showcasing our integrated solutions that enable seamless care, connecting data, technology and people across the care continuum. Take a peek at our highlights from the show floor.

      Philips Lumify, Philips handheld ultrasound solution, is  designed to meet the needs of point of care clinicians
      Philips Anatomical Intelligence for Breast, or “AI Breast” facilitates breast exams while preserving superb image quality for full diagnostics.
      DreamWear Full Face now brings the top-of-head technology to full face users, with users reporting a less intimidating mask and more satisfaction with comfort over other full face masks*.
       
      *Data analysis of Aug 2017 Patient Preference trial where n = 85 and prescribed masks include Resmed Airfit F10 and F20, Respironics Amara View and F&P Simplus; based on 10 days of use.

      Innovations that matter at MEDICA

       

      At MEDICA 2018, we will be showcasing powerful innovations that help remove the bounds of care by connecting data, technology and people - seamlessly. At the end of the day, our core focus is to break the boundaries standing in the way of organizing healthcare around the patient to deliver better outcomes. And if those outcomes can be achieved by finding smarter ways to provide the right care in the right place at the right time and minimize hospital stays, everyone benefits.

      While visiting the Philips stand don’t miss our forum for short talks on the solutions, technologies and people that help support seamless care. Attend interactive ultrasound demonstrations with our experts. Stop by and learn how therapy management for chronic conditions can be made easier and more efficient.
       
      Join us at stand A22 in Hall 10 to see for yourself how we can help you break boundaries and change healthcare.
      Download schedule (PDF)

      Philips in the program of MEDICA


      Also this year Philips is contributing to the Forums at MEDICA. Add them to your calendar to make sure you do not miss them!   

      Press inquiries

       

      For press inquiries please contact:


      Mark Groves
      Philips Group Press Office
      mark.groves@philips.com
      Tel. +31 631 639 916
      Twitter: @mark_groves

      Kerstin Zimmermann
      Professional       Communications

      kerstin.zimmermann@philips.com

      Tel: +49 (0) 171 / 81 80 186

