Thank you for joining us at MEDICA 2018! We were showcasing our integrated solutions that enable seamless care, connecting data, technology and people across the care continuum. Take a peek at our highlights from the show floor.
At MEDICA 2018, we will be showcasing powerful innovations that help remove the bounds of care by connecting data, technology and people - seamlessly. At the end of the day, our core focus is to break the boundaries standing in the way of organizing healthcare around the patient to deliver better outcomes. And if those outcomes can be achieved by finding smarter ways to provide the right care in the right place at the right time and minimize hospital stays, everyone benefits.
For press inquiries please contact:
Mark Groves
Philips Group Press Office
mark.groves@philips.com
Tel. +31 631 639 916
Twitter: @mark_groves
Kerstin Zimmermann
Professional Communications
kerstin.zimmermann@philips.com
Tel: +49 (0) 171 / 81 80 186