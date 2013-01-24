At Philips, we are on a mission to improve people’s lives. This goal extends beyond our innovative products, systems and services to our supply chain. We invest in relationships with suppliers who provide a safe working environment, treat workers with respect, and work in an environmentally sound way. Our supplier sustainability programs and policies can be found here.
Acting with integrity is at the heart of our culture. While pursuing our business objectives, we aim to be a responsible partner in society, acting with integrity towards our employees, customers, business partners and shareholders, as well as the wider community in which we operate. The principle of fair employment practices is enshrined in our General Business Principles. Full details of our General Business Principles can be found here.
Philips is fully committed to compliance with the requirements of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 and the elimination of any form of modern slavery and human trafficking from any part of our business and supply chain.
