Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Compliance
compliance header

Always acting with integrity

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Modern Slavery

 

At Philips, we are on a mission to improve people’s lives. This goal extends beyond our innovative products, systems and services to our supply chain. We invest in relationships with suppliers who provide a safe working environment, treat workers with respect, and work in an environmentally sound way. Our supplier sustainability programs and policies can be found here.

 

Acting with integrity is at the heart of our culture. While pursuing our business objectives, we aim to be a responsible partner in society, acting with integrity towards our employees, customers, business partners and shareholders, as well as the wider community in which we operate.  The principle of fair employment practices is enshrined in our General Business Principles. Full details of our General Business Principles can be found here.

 

Philips is fully committed to compliance with the requirements of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 and the elimination of any form of modern slavery and human trafficking from any part of our business and supply chain.
Compliance Statement June 2020

What's trending

Recent tweets

Go to Twitter and join the conversation

News

Read more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand