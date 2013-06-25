Home
CPR quality
CPR quality - A measurable difference

Better quality CPR in your hands and right before your eyes


Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) has a direct effect on sudden cardiac arrest patient outcomes. Yet the effectiveness of CPR is often compromised by the lack of procedural standards. Variations in ventilation and chest compressions can mean the difference between life and death.¹ ²


The American Heart Association (AHA) has developed specific resuscitation guidelines to address the need for consistent high quality CPR. Philips is meeting this challenge with solutions that provide measurable data to improve CPR performance.


Our monitors and defibrillators, equipped with the Q-CPR™ measurement tool, deliver real-time feedback during actual cardiac arrests, providing you with vital information to improve technique and help save more lives.

 

2013 AHA Consensus Statement

5 Parameters for more effective CPR

  1. Compression depth: At least 2"
  2. Ventilation rate: <10/minute
  3. Compression rate: At least 100/minute
  4. Full chest recoil
  5. Minimal interruptions/hands off time: <10 seconds per pause

 

Learn more about how our CPR quality solutions can help you meet high standards of patient care.

Better quality CPR
Better feedback for better CPR

Seeing better resuscitation

"I am seeing better resuscitation [with Q-CPR], more effective use of shock. These types of devices help us do a better job."

 

Russ Glass, Aurora Fire Department

Designed to improve CPR during a code

Philips CPR solutions can help your team measure the resuscitation parameters critical to CPR success.

 

Featuring real-time visual and corrective audio feedback, our Q-CPR measurement tool will alert you any time performance deviates significantly from AHA guidelines.

 

Designed to improve CPR

References

1. Abella, BS, Sandbo N, Vassilatos P, et al. Chest Compression Rates During Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation are Suboptimal – A Prospective Study During In-Hospital Cardiac Arrest. Circulation. 2005;111:428-434. 
2. Abella, BS, Alvarado JP, Myklebust H, et al. Quality of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation During In-Hospital Cardiac Arrest. JAMA. 2005;293(3):305-310.
3. Nolan JP, Soar J, Zideman DA, et al. European Resuscitation Council Guidelines for Resuscitation 2010. Resuscitation. 2010;81:1219-1276.
4. Abella, BS, Sandbo N, Vassilatos P, et al. Chest Compression Rates During Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation are Suboptimal – A Prospective Study During In-Hospital Cardiac Arrest. Circulation. 2005;111:428-434.
5. Edelson DP, Litzinger B, Arora V, et al. Improving In-Hospital Cardiac Arrest Process and Outcomes using Performance Debriefing. Arch Intern Med. 2008;168(10):1063-1069

