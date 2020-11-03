Search terms

Radiology Operations Command Center
Masthead of radiology operations command center

Philips Radiology Operations Command Center

Multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site virtual imaging operations

Contact us

It's time to redefine the way we practice

 

Increasing demands on care systems put added pressure on already-stretched radiology departments. The need to do more with less, reductions in reimbursements and increasing case complexity continue to bring challenges with staffing, skill variability and quality standardisation into sharp focus.

Radiographers wants more training

3 out of 5¹

Radiographers want more on the job training

Imaging Telepresence solution would add value

4 out of 5¹

imaging respondents believe an Imaging Telepresence solution would add value

More workforce

2 out of 3²

The UK’s clinical radiology workforce is operating at two thirds of adequate capacity.

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*

By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.

We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.

*
*

What does this mean?

Final CEE consent

1. ROCC Concept Assessment. Report prepared for Philips by IDR Medical. May 2020, USA. Data based on 120 web surveys.

2. Radiology workforce census | The Royal College of Radiologists (rcr.ac.uk)

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.