Radiographer overload affects department and patient



While radiographers value their ability to provide excellent, patient-centered care, with a special focus on patient communication, their burden of responsibilities can detract from a radiographer’s job satisfaction.3,4

In a 2019 study, substantial numbers of radiographers reported moderate or severe levels of job stress, most often associated with their workload.3 Also inefficiencies, overtime, patients arriving late and no-shows, all contribute to job-related stress.



The study revealed that radiographers are often asked to do more, for example patient transport, or to support imaging needs for other departments, leaving them less time for their patients.3 Radiographers are sometimes unable to stay on schedule, and often experience having reduced time or no time at all for breaks.3



What are the consequences? Stress and increased workload may lead to mistakes and errors, which in turn may lead to retakes, recalls or complaints. Recent data has shown that high numbers of imaging studies and the complexities of the imaging care continuum still create several risks, including errors in scanning procedures, increasing undue stress for the imaging staff.3,4 Reduced satisfaction and stress can also lead to burnout. Prolonged stress may also take a toll on the radiographer’s mental health, resulting in the possible development of anxiety and depression symptoms. 5,6