See clearly. 
Treat optimally.

Angiography alone
Angiography

Angiography alone is not enough


Philips intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) imaging offers advanced visualization that enables you to tailor your treatment for every patient. Get the answers not apparent from angiography alone by using IVUS in your treatment strategy.
Philips IVUS helps you

Philips IVUS helps you:

Decide the best therapy option
Guide pre-stent planning
Confirm and optimize treatment results

Philips IVUS catheters

Eagle Eye Platinum

Eagle Eye Platinum

Eagle Eye Platinum St

Eagle Eye Platinum ST†

Refinity image

Refinity†

Vision PV 014P

Visions PV .014P RX††

Visions PV 018

Visions PV .018††

Visions PV 035

Visions PV .035††

Pioneer Plus

Pioneer Plus††

Philips ELIITE Academy is focused on delivering high value and real-time strategic educational programs that meet the evolving needs of our customers. For more information on the available courses, please visit www.philipseliiteacademy.com.
Key thought leaders

Clinical expertise
Product knowledge 

† IVUS catheters for coronary applications

†† IVUS catheters for peripheral applications

