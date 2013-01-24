Philips and Radboud university medical center have unveiled the first application developed for the recently launched HealthSuite platform, in collaboration with salesforce.com, through which patients and providers are connected in new ways.
At the Dreamforce 2014 event, Philips introduced a wearable diagnostic prototype for COPD patients, showing how a digital health device monitors and feeds patient health data into the cloud-based platform. Working with clinicians at Radboud university medical center, the prototype shows how data is collected from patients in the home, and is accessible by both clinicians in the hospital and patients themselves on a mobile device.
Through the platform’s two clinical applications—eCareCompanion and eCareCoordinator—clinicians can get a more complete view of the patient’s condition, and patients can be more empowered to take control of their own health.
What's trending
Recent tweets
News