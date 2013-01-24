InnoSpire Deluxe incorporates built-in conveniences that encourage adherence to aerosol medication treatment. InnoSpire Deluxe combines a durable compressor in a modern design that provides delivery of consistent aerosol medication treatments.
Reliable, robust design for consistent high quality aerosol delivery
InnoSpire Deluxe partners with SideStream nebulisers to provide fast and efficient drug delivery. SideStream nebulisers feature an active venturi system that provides air flow in addition to that supplied by the compressor, resulting in improved drug delivery and more effective treatment times.
Easy transport
Robust handle and nebuliser holder
Robust handle for easy transport and a nebuliser holder for extra stability while filling the medication cup or during rest.
Storage space for accessories
Storage space for accessories such as nebuliser, mask, medications and power cord
InnoSpire Deluxe includes a convenient storage compartment to hold extra medicine or nebuliser supplies. The attached power cord tucks neatly into the storage area and a sturdy handle makes it easy to carry. It is covered by a three-year warranty and is compliant with the international basic safety and essential performance standard IEC 60601-1 third edition and its amendments.
