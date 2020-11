Somnolyzer is a clinically-validated, computer-assisted sleep scoring system designed to help simplify and improve manual scoring productivity, accuracy and consistency. It will score full PSG and portable studies. During PSG, Somnolyzer will provide live, high quality staging and event scoring. Somnolyzer has been shown to reduce scoring time by 50-80%. A Somnolyzer-analyzed study produces an easy to understand confidence trend, “traffic Light”, used for expert review.