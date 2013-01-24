Home
Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX Accelerate patient throughput with a simplified Breeze workflow

Support your clinical decisions by leveraging our imaging solutions built on proven dStream digital broadband technology, present in over 2000 installations worldwide. Accelerate patient throughput with a simplified Breeze Workflow. An intuitive user interface enhanced by highly guided and standardized examination procedures helps you perform routine MRI exams from day one. And with low installation and siting expenses, continuous uptime support and easy upgrades, you can continue to enhance your possibilities.

Specifications

Magnet system
Bore design
  • 60 cm
Magnet weight
  • 2700 kg
Typical homogeneity V-RMS
  • ≤ 0.9 ppm
Maximum FOV
  • up to 50 cm (X, Y), up to 45 cm (Z)
Cryogen boil-off rate
  • 0 l/hr
Stellar HP gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 33 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 120 T/m/s
Resolution parameters
Max. scan matrix
  • 1024
Highest in-plane resolution
  • 5 μm
Max. number of slices
  • 1024 (2048 option)
RF transmit
Output power
  • 18 kW
RF transmit
  • Yes
RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil (NVS)/At the patient table (Anterior)
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
dStream
  • Digital
Signal chain from coil electronics to magnet
  • Digital
Signal chain from coil electronics to reconstructor
  • Digital
Siting information
Minimum siting requirement
  • 2.35 m²
Ceiling height (minimum)
  • 25 m²
Patient environment
Patient aperture
  • 60 cm
Flare on both ends
  • Yes
Wireless patient physiological synchronization
  • Yes
Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
  • Yes
Single operator workflow
SmartSelect
  • Yes
SmartExam
  • Yes
SmartStart
  • Yes
SmartLink
  • Yes
SmartLine
  • Yes
Breeze workflow
Breeze Posterior coil
  • Yes
Breeze Anterior coils (optional)
  • Yes
Breeze connectors
  • Yes
Breeze dS Interface
  • Yes
Breeze patient table
  • Yes
Breeze coil storage (optional)
  • Yes
