Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX Accelerate patient throughput with a simplified Breeze workflow

Support your clinical decisions by leveraging our imaging solutions built on proven dStream digital broadband technology, present in over 2000 installations worldwide. Accelerate patient throughput with a simplified Breeze Workflow. An intuitive user interface enhanced by highly guided and standardized examination procedures helps you perform routine MRI exams from day one. And with low installation and siting expenses, continuous uptime support and easy upgrades, you can continue to enhance your possibilities.

dStream digital broadband technology and our imaging solutions help you grow your MR practice to new heights. Digitizing the signal in the coil captures the MR signal in its most pure form, increasing SNR to enhance the image quality or reduce the exam time.
The Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps by up to 34%¹ and enables you to accelerate your daily exam workflow. Patient set-up is intuitive and takes minimal coil handling thanks to the Breeze Workflow.
To allow your new MR to be sited in an existing room, Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX features a small fringe field on a lightweight magnet. This can reduce the need to make costly renovations, such as removing walls, raising ceilings or reinforcing floors.
It’s easy for every operator to quickly master routine imaging with our smart automation and Breeze Workflow. The system automates many standard tasks, such as table positioning and coil selection, to streamline results for routine imaging. Breeze Workflow cuts positioning steps by up to 34%¹ to smoothen exams and so you can potentially increase your patient volume.
Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX delivers access to a wide range of advanced applications for brain, body, MSK, oncology and cardiac examinations. Now you can attract new referrals and generate additional revenue.
Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX gives you access to imaging techniques such as fat suppression, motion correction and metal artifact reduction to overcome some of the most common issues that result in inconclusive exams and re-scans.
Spend less time on patient handling and coil set up with Breeze Workflow. Short cables, small connectors and compact electronics make coil set up fast and easy. While lightweight Breeze anterior coils make it easy to prepare patients on the table.
Breeze Anterior coils are thin and flexible, and they can be quickly and easily fitted around each patient’s body shape for fast, efficient, comfortable scanning.
Getting up to speed is fast and easy thanks to our smart user interface. It provides simple, standard guidance to help promote greater efficiency and reproducibility for procedures. The SmartExam feature automates many of your exams to streamline workflow and enhance exam consistency.
Save time and money on transport and installation with the unique compact design of this system. It is made to easily move through standard hospital corridors and doorways without widening them. You can easily fit it in rooms with standard ceilings since it offers a low ceiling height upon installation.
The HeliumSave zero-boil-off technology is designed to elimate Helium losses even in normal operation⁴ under regular scanning conditions.
PowerSave technology combines efficient design with smart power management to help keep energy bills consistently low.
Benefit from improved uptime with the support of Philips Customer Service. Our advanced remote service infrastructure continuously monitors, notifies and resolves system issues before they become critical to your daily routine.³
We offer different service agreements with Ingenia Prodiva matching your budget requirements and the capabilities of your in-house service engineers.
Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs.
Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.
  • 1. Based on internal study comparing workflow with Achieva.
  • 2. Based on an internal study comparing workflow in a mix of brain, spine, MSK and body applications with the Achieva MR system.
  • 3. Dependent on contract entitlement and local availability.
  • 4. Normal operation is defined as typical scanning performed with uninterrupted availability of electricity, magnet cooling and excluding service actions.
  • This content is not intended for a US audience.

