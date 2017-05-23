Home
Ingenia MR system

Ingenia 1.5T S

MR system

781347

Fast exams with premium image quality¹. A patient experience that patients want to talk about. Designed for first-time-right imaging, delivering fat-free and motion-free images. Expect nothing less with Philips Ingenia 1.5T S MR system.

Features
Designed for first-time-right imaging
With automatic fat and motion suppression and dStream digital imaging for premium image quality¹, Ingenia 1.5T S is designed for first-time-right exams.
Exceptional patient experience
Video distracts and entertains, patients are guided through the exam, and ComforTone reduces acoustic noise to promote patient comfort.
Fast, robust workflow
Robust and predictable imaging, an experience that puts patients at ease, and fast patient set-up combine to increase throughput by 30%².
Personalized imaging
Personalized, patient-centric imaging - iPatient puts the user in control of patient variability in behavior, condition and anatomy and physiology, resulting in consistency and efficiency.
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput⁷.
Premium IQ³
Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Xtend magnet system

Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.
See all features
With automatic fat and motion suppression and dStream digital imaging for premium image quality¹, Ingenia 1.5T S is designed for first-time-right exams.
See all documentation

Magnet system
Magnet system
Maximum FOV
  • 55 cm
Typical homogeneity at 55 x 55 x 50 V-RMS
  • 5 ppm
Magnet weight
  • 3060 kg
Bore design
  • 70 cm
HeliumSave technology (Zero boil-off)
  • Yes
Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
  • 0 l/hr
Gradients
Gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 33 mT/m
Resolution parameters
Resolution parameters
Max. scan matrix
  • 1024 (2048 optional)
Highest in-plane resolution
  • 5 μm
Max. number of slices
  • 1024
RF transmit
RF transmit
Parallel RF transmission
  • Yes
Output power
  • 18 kW
Number of independent RF amplifiers
  • 1
Omega gradients
Omega gradients
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 120 T/m/s
dStream RF receive
dStream RF receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
Signal chain from coil electronics to connector
  • Digital
Signal chain from connector to magnet
  • Digital
Patient environment
Patient environment
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Flare on both ends
  • Yes
Tunnel diameter at both ends
  • 95 cm
Maximum weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550 lbs)
Patient transport system (optional)
  • FlexTrak
Wireless patient physiological synchronization
  • Yes
Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
  • Yes
Site Planning
Site Planning
Minimum siting requirement
  • 19.5 m²
dStream workflow
dStream workflow
FlexCoverage Anterior coil
  • Yes
FlexConnect connectors
  • Yes
FlexTrak tabletop
  • Yes
FlexCaddy coil storage (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak Mammo mammography solution (optional)
  • Yes
iPatient efficiency assistance
iPatient efficiency assistance
SmartStart
  • Yes
SmartExam
  • Yes
SmartLine
  • Yes
SmartLink
  • Yes
See all specifications
  • ¹, ³ Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller. Premium IQ defined as IQ obtained with dStream compared to Achieva. Premium speed as dS SENSE speed compared to SENSE, Premium Motion-free defined as MultiVane XD compared to Standard Propeller(1), Premium Fat-free as mDIXON TSE compared to standard 3-echo DIXON-TSE.
  • ² Hinged upon the unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that provides neck-to-toe coverage without the need for any manual removal or repositioning, iPatient enables imaging with fewer coils and reduces coil positioning and patient setup time
  • ⁴ Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system.

