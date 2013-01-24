Squishon 3 gel pillow Infant positioning aid

Squishon 3 provides an exceptionally soft, pliable surface to support and cradle a baby's head and/or body. It is made from a soft material and is filled with a non -toxic gel. The rectangular shape allows for head movement while maintaining a supportive surface. You can also fold and tape the Squishon to produce a prone roll with a desired shape. It is designed for older preemies and babies with more resilient skin. It has a slightly thicker outer bag that reduces evaporative loss. Product dimensions 15x22.5cm (6x9")