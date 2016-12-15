Home
Upgrade Kit 12-15/16 leads Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Upgrade Kit 12-15/16 leads AAMI

Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

989803151751

Upgrade shielded kit 12-15/16 leads AAMI color coded for PageWriter TC 70. Consisting of 4 additional lead assy (33" (9.84m)), 6 shorting plugs, 2 lead separators, 6 colored clips, 6 colored rings, 4 brown base rings and instructions for use. 1 kit = 1 sales unit.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860315, 860310
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 160 g
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb; Chest
Lead Set Length
  • ?
Number of Leads
  • 16
Shielded
  • Shielded
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Alligator Clip
Color Coding
  • AAMI

