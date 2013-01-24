Squishon 2 gel pillow

Soft, pliable, cushions that support and cradle a baby’s head, body, or limbs. It is made from a soft, breathable material and is filled with a non-toxic gel. The rectangular shape maintains support while allowing for head movement. You can also fold and tape the Squishon to produce a prone roll with a desired shape. Squishon 2 has an extremely soft surface to support very low birthweight infants.
|Product Category
|
|Patient Application
|
|Product Type
|
|DEHP-free
|
|BPA-free
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Packaging Unit
|