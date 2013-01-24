PersonalBest sets a new standard for convenience, compliance, and confidence. PersonalBest has a lightweight, self-contained, portable design that puts peak flow monitoring at your fingertips—or your patients' —all day long.
Universal range (60-800 L/min) suitable for adults and children
Built-in handle || Easy to use
Built-in handle for easy grip
The built-in handle helps patients use the PersonalBest correctly. And when not in use, the handle converts into a carrying case for ultimate portability and protection.
Sterilisable || Easy to care for
Sterilisable for ultimate hygiene
Safety mouthpiece || Safe for patients
Safety mouthpiece for extra hygiene
This safety feature reduces the risk of cross-contamination during multi-patient screening, and the one-way valve prevents patients from inadvertently breathing in air through their meters during peak expiratory flow rate testing.
Quality inspection || Accurate
Quality inspection ensures accuracy and reproducibility
100% of PersonalBest units are quality-control inspected at the factory before shipment. Accuracy and reproducibility are assured for a minimum of two years.
Three-zone management || Easy to use
Three-zone management helps compliance
This integrated system helps patient comply with treatment regimens. The colour-coded indicators can be adjusted to delineate a patient's green, yellow, and red zones based on personal best peak flow.
Warranty || Easy to care for
Warranty for unconditional replacement
PersonalBest is backed by a one-year unconditional warranty. Any unit performing unsatisfactorily for any reason during this period will be replaced free of charge by Philips.
NAEPP standards || Safe for patients
NAEPP standards safeguard quality
This peak flow meter meets or exceeds National Asthma Education and Prevention Program Technical Standards for peak flow meters, based on American Thoracic Society Standardization of Spirometry 1994 Update (26 Waveforms).
