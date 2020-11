Visions PV .014P RX Digital IVUS catheter IGTD014R

The Visions PV .014P RX digital IVUS catheter has a 55% stiffer shaft than Eagle Eye Platinum and PV .014P digital IVUS catheters to facilitate greater pushability while preserving the equivalent level of trackability.¹ IVUS provides detailed and accurate assessment of lumen size, vessel size, plaque morphology and key anatomical landmarks.