Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Adult Pressure Interconnect Cable - 3.0m Air Hose

Adult Pressure Interconnect Cable - 3.0m (9.84' )

Air Hose

M1599B

Find similar products

Connects all sizes of Philips reusable and disposable adult and pediatric NIBP cuffs to the monitor. Use with adult and pediatric pressure cuffs only. CANNOT BE USED with Neonatal Cuffs

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008A, M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 860335, 862474, 862478, 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M2636C, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M1350B, M1350C, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M8105AS
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Air Hose
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .150 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 bag = 1 tube
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • Philips NIBP Cuffs
NIBP Air Hose
NIBP Air Hose
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Air Hose Length
  • 3.0 m (9.8')

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand