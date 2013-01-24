Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

3-lead ECG Trunk Cable

3-lead ECG AAMI/IEC 2.7m

Trunk Cable

M1669A

Find similar products

With 12-pin ECG input connector, for connection to 3-lead telemetry lead set to IntelliVue patient monitor. Trunk can be used for either color code system. 1 trunk cable per bag. Cable length = 2.7m (9 ft.). Replaces older trunk cables: M1500A, M1510A, M1540C, M1550C, M1560C, M1570C. Use with new lead sets: M1671A, M1672A, M1673A, M1674A, M1675A, M1678A, M1622A, M1624A, M1678A, M1626A. AAMI and IEC labels included.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, M4735A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077, M4735A
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Trunk Cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .200 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1671A; M1672A; M1673A; M1674A; M1675A; M1678A; M1622A; M1624A; M1678A; M1626A
ECG Trunk Cable
ECG Trunk Cable
Cable Length
  • 2.7 m (8.9')
Number of Leads
  • 3
Shielded
  • Yes
Number of Pins
  • 12-Pin
Color Coding
  • AAMI/IEC

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand