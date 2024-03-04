By Chime ∙ Featuring Philips ∙ Feb 29, 2024
The annual CHIME Digital Health Most Wired (DHMW) survey serves as a critical resource for researchers trying to identify major themes and shifts in the healthcare organization (HCO) marketplace. It provides healthcare leaders with a comprehensive profile of digital health usage.
Research report
The DHMW survey indicated an overarching acceleration of data usage emerged across categories. Analytics and data management are essential elements to help HCOs reach their goals to improve clinical and operational outcomes. Effectively leveraging data can help provide leaders with insights, identify trends and make informed decisions that enhance the overall quality of healthcare delivery. CHIME asked Shez Partovi, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer of Philips, to provide his perspective into how HCOs can manage the complex data landscape and take advantage of powerful new predictive technologies in a responsible and productive way.
“I believe we've entered a phase or cycle where HCOs are looking to solve the problem of cognitive overload and burden for physicians and clinicians using machine learning, predictive analysis and artificial intelligence.“
Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer and Business Leader Enterprise Informatics, Philips
Shez provided some insight and context into five areas the survey covered. The results uncovered – and in some cases, confirmed – some trends:
“The complexity of managing the infrastructure and data has gotten to a point where it’s better and simpler to outsource those aspects and focus in-house on the parts that are more value added, things like improving quality, cost and experience of care.“
Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer and Business Leader Enterprise Informatics, Philips
“Being data-driven is no longer an aspiration end-state; it is an expectation in today's healthcare environment. Fortunately, the entire data industry has been innovating at a rapid pace.“
Vice President of Digital Health Analytics CHIME
Vice President of Digital Health Analytics
CHIME
