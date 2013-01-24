Obese patients present special challenges for ultrasound imaging because it is difficult to achieve the penetration required for diagnostic images. As a result, pathology may be missed or the patient may be referred to other imaging modalities for additional studies involving radiation, which can increase the cost of diagnosis.

Since 1980, the number of overweight and obese adults has increased by 27.5% worldwide, while such rates among children and adolescents have increased by 47.1%. Collectively, the number of overweight and obese people worldwide has increased from 857 million in 1980 to 2.1 billion in 2013. Of these, 671 million are obese.*

In an effort to address the challenges of imaging this rapidly growing patient population, Philips introduced PureWave transducer technology. Through the use of pure, uniform crystals, which are 85% more efficient than conventional piezoelectric material, PureWave delivers extraordinary levels of detail and contrast resolution and allows for improved penetration at higher frequencies. Even on technically difficult patients (TDP).