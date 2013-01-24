Philips shear wave elastography simplifies liver assessment, making obtaining liver stiffness measurements fast and easy. This non-invasive, reproducible, and easily performed method of assessing liver tissue stiffness may help reduce, or even avoid, the need for conventional liver biopsies1. Research suggests that instead of a costly and painful biopsy procedure, an easy ultrasound exam could become routine for assessing liver disease status.

