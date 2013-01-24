Philips DigitalDiagnost C90(1) premium x-ray room is designed to meet the diagnostic x-ray imaging needs of the most demanding radiography departments.

Allowing you to comfortably see more patients per day and shorten patient wait times by decreasing the time to diagnosis with innovative digital radiography tools that help drive workflow efficiency.

DigitalDiagnost C90’s live tube head camera, versatile room configurations, and exam automation technologies all help assure outstanding patient throughput.