*COPD patients with a DeltaXrs ≥ upper normal limit (ULN)
†Context: Stable and ventilated hypercapnic COPD patients.
References:
1. Dellacá RL, Santus P, Aliverti A, et al. Detection of expiratory flow limitation in COPD using the forced oscillation technique. Eur Respir J. 2004;23(2):232-240.
2. Aarli BB, Calverley PM, Jensen RL, et al. The association of tidal EFL with exercise performance, exacerbations, and death in COPD. Int J Chron Obstruct Pulm Dis. 2017;12:2179-2188.
3. Competitive market study to determine competitive Bi-Level devices intent and COPD ventilation relevance, Jim McKenzie, Philips Respironics, March 2019 .
4. Suh ES, Pompilio P, Mandal S, et al. Abolition of expiratory flow limitation in severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) using auto-titrating continuous positive airway
pressure based on the measurement of within-breath airway reactance determined by the forced oscillation technique. Poster presented at: American Thoracic Society 2014
International Conference: San Diego, CA; May 19, 2014.
5. Key ventilation parameters, alarm data, device performance and patient usage.