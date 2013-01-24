Home
eCommerce

We’ve made it even easier to purchase Philips products


An exclusive offering for our healthcare customers. Saving you time and money, so you can focus more on Patient care.

Find out more

What’s your role?


Take advantage of our tailored eProcurement services to make your life easier.
Clinician or Ward Manager

Clinician or Ward Manager

Use the shop to access product info & track orders
Biomeds & Service teams

Biomeds & Service teams

Use the shop to check pricing & part compatibility
Finance & Procurement

Finance & Procurement

EDI to reduce Invoice errors & save on transaction costs

Save yourself time, and access the information you need when you need it the most. Log into the shop to check a price, look at product photos or track your order.

The Philips Healthcare Shop


The easier & faster way to order your service parts and consumables.
Find what you need

  • Part code & name validation to ensure you order the right product
  • Real-time stock availability
  • Order service parts under warranty and contract
Save time on reordering

  • Bulk upload large orders
  • Quick order functionality
  • Fully responsive, use with any device 24/7
Make record-keeping simpler

  • View your contracted prices
  • Track and trace your orders
  • Search historical orders; both if they were made offline or online
Register for the Shop

EDI Purchasing


Transact with Philips using a PEPPOL compliant connection.

Benefits of EDI :

  • Order directly from your own ERP

  • Lower transaction costs by at least 35%*

  • +30%* reduction of order errors

  • Accelerated business cycle by at least 50%* (EDI orders processed in seconds, not hours)

  • Transparency into purchasing (better supply chain analysis & forecasting)

  • Enabling clinical staff to focus more time on patient care

    *Industry benchmark
Enquire about EDI connection

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

