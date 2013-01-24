The latest IntelliVue software revision helps you
streamline user experience and gain visibility into patient
data in anesthesia – thanks to:
The latest IntelliVue software revision helps you improve
alarm management in the ICU through:
The latest IntelliVue software revision supports you as you advance patient care in the NICU with:
The latest IntelliVue software revision helps you support
caregiver workflows in cardiology through:
The latest IntelliVue software revision helps enhance alarm management and patient safety in the general ward thanks to:
By keeping our monitors at the most current revision, we can significantly extend the life of that equipment from a capital procurement perspective.”
Dennis Minsent, Director, Clinical Technology Services, Oregon Health and Science University
We need maintenance and support, performed by technicians who know our IntelliVue solution.”
We want to view data from our IntelliVue central station anywhere in the hospital.”
We need predictable, pre-budgeted costs. which enablesus to get the most out of our installed base.”