Future-proofing your patient monitoring equipment

Helping you stay at the cutting edge


Healthcare doesn’t stand still – and neither should you. Ensuring your IntelliVue solution is operating with Philips state-of-the-art software helps you deliver consistently high-quality patient care. Regardless of your current revision, an IntelliVue software upgrade brings the very latest Philips software features and functionality to your IntelliVue devices.

A RightFit Evolution service agreement ensures you are brought up to and remain at the current software revision for the duration of your contract. RightFit Evolution represents the next step on the continuous journey of your IntelliVue system – together, we ensure you get the most out of your state-of-the-art Philips solutions today and tomorrow.
Get the full story
Download brochure (PDF)
    A RightFit Evolution contract delivers ongoing
    software enhancement

      Future-proofing

      Access IntelliVue software upgrades
      as soon as they become available.

      Maintenance

      Benefit from OEM expertise in
      installation, training, and support to
      ensure optimal system usage.

      Compatibility

      Ensure software version
      compatibility and standardization
      across your IntelliVue solution.

      Financial planning

      Count on software, support, and
      labor costs locked in for the duration
      of the contract.

      How can your hospital benefit from a
      RightFit Evolution contract today and in the future?

      Explore further benefits of a Rightfit Evolution contract

        • Explore further benefits of a Rightfit Evolution contract

          Anesthesia:

          The latest IntelliVue software revision helps you
          streamline user experience and gain visibility into patient
          data in anesthesia – thanks to:

           

          • Long-term storage capabilities
          • Access to the complete patient data story
          • Streamlined ADT management
          RightFit Evolution ensures you can add
          new clinical capabilities in anesthesia as
          they become available.
          Get the full story
          Download brochure (PDF)

          ICU:

          The latest IntelliVue software revision helps you improve
          alarm management in the ICU through:

           

          • Improved alarm reviews and management
          • Better patient alarm analysis
          • Streamlined ADT management
          RightFit Evolution ensures you can add
          new clinical capabilities in the ICU as
          they become available.
          Get the full story
          Download brochure (PDF)

          NICU:

          The latest IntelliVue software revision supports you as you advance patient care in the NICU with:

           

          • Improved patient alarm management and education
          • Improved efficiency and patient comfort
          • Streamlined access to your patient’s setting
          RightFit Evolution ensures you can add
          new clinical capabilities in the NICU as
          they become available.
          Get the full story
          Download brochure (PDF)

          Cardiology:

          The latest IntelliVue software revision helps you support
          caregiver workflows in cardiology through:

           

          • Improved alarm reviews and management
          • Enhanced efficiency and reliability
          • Meaningful display of patient data
          RightFit Evolution ensures you can add
          new clinical capabilities in cardiology as
          they become available.
          Get the full story
          Download brochure (PDF)

          General Ward:

          The latest IntelliVue software revision helps enhance alarm management and patient safety in the general ward thanks to:

           

          • Earlier insight into patient deterioration
          • Remote alarms away from the bedside
          • Centralized patient statuses
          RightFit Evolution ensures you can add
          new clinical capabilities in the general ward
          as they become available.
          Get the full story
          Download brochure (PDF)

        By keeping our monitors at the most current revision, we can significantly extend the life of that equipment from a capital procurement perspective.”

         

        Dennis Minsent, Director, Clinical Technology Services, Oregon Health and Science University

        We need maintenance and support, performed by technicians who know our IntelliVue solution.”

        We want to view data from our IntelliVue central station anywhere in the hospital.”

        We need predictable, pre-budgeted costs. which enablesus to get the most out of our installed base.”

        See RightFit Evolution in action

        RightFit Evolution brochure

        Discover the advantages of upgrading to the latest IntelliVue software revision, and find out how RightFit Evolution can benefit you and your facility today and tomorrow.
        Download now (PDF)
        Keeping pace with technology

        Find out how Oregon Health and Science University keeps its patient monitoring solutions up to date.
        Download now (PDF)
        Explore additional RightFit Evolution material

        Learn more about RightFit Evolution Customer Services Agreement
        Download now (PDF)

